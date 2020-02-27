Join us for our next Community Kabbalat Shabbat service on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Claudia Woodward and Rachel Funk return to the bimah to lead us in Shabbat worship. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe is located on Cape Cod Road, off Mountain Road.
Make plans now to actively participate in the first Interfaith Seder at JCOGS on March 29 at 6 p.m. A courtesy RSVP to jcogs.org is required for planning. The focus is poverty in Lamoille County. Join us for the ritual of order, storytelling, and inspiring words of action as we share a simple soup supper. Please bring a nonperishable item for the Lamoille Community Food Share and an item for Capstone’s Essential Closet, also in Morrisville.
Purim is just weeks away. Make plans now to celebrate our annual party on March 11 at 4 p.m.
JCOGS annual Community Passover Seder is scheduled for April 9 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP to jcogs.org.
Space is sanctified in Terumah (Exodus 25:1-27:19), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, as God describes to Moses the Tabernacle to be constructed in eloquent detail. Virtually the entire portion is devoted to describing the vessels and the structure of the ancient mishkan, or portable sanctuary. Terumah translates to gifts. A work of consummate genius, modern engineers have marveled at the brilliance of its design.
