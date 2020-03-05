Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for his music-filled Short Sweet Shabbat service on March 6 at 6 p.m. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe is located on Cape Cod Road, off Mountain Road.
Purim 2020 is set for March 11 at 4 p.m. Celebrate in costume with the zany antics of the Modern Times Theater. Join in for lively creative Megillah play, carnival games and a Persian vegetarian potluck.
Save the date, March 20, for our monthly musical shabbat service. Sushi Yoshi will cater our oneg. RSVP and donate by visiting jcogs.org. And make plans now to attend our first Interfaith Seder on March 29 at 6 p.m. “No More Poverty” is our theme.
RSVP to jcogs.org to reserve your seat. A simple soup supper will be served.
In this week’s Torah portion, Tetzaveh (Exodus 27:20-30:10), we focus on priestly ritual items and apparel, along with consecration. With the destruction of the Second Temple, and the discontinuance of the sacrificial system, the Rabbis of the Talmud visualized home tables as representative of the Temple’s altar. It was then that the bread served at mealtime began to take on new meaning as a symbol of and replacement for the sacrifice that was brought in Temple times.
The ner tamid, “eternal light,” which hangs above the ark and the sanctuary and is referenced in our portion, serves as a constant reminder of God’s divine presence.
— Patti C. Rubin