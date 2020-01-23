Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and lay leaders as they co-lead our Homegrown Kabbalat Shabbat service on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. A peanut-free, vegetarian-vegan potluck oneg will follow our service.
In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, join us on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. for the viewing of the Emmy Award-winning documentary “The Number on Grandpa’s Arm.” A discussion and Q&A will follow.
Va-eira (Exodus 6:2-9:35), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, translates to “I appeared.” Moses is called by God to lead the Jewish people. Modest and humble, Moses questions God’s choice. But despite some trepidation, Moses steps up and accepts the challenging responsibility.
It is Aaron who makes the difference, which is a testament to his leadership in the Jewish community. Aaron’s sensitivity and compassion help Moses take steps to overcome many obstacles, which reflects strong leadership.
Most of our portion is devoted to detailed descriptions of the first seven plagues that smote Pharoah, setting the stage for the Israelites’ ultimate journey into freedom from slavery. Our portion also contains four powerful words: “Let my people go.” During the 1960s, those words became the slogan of the International Soviet Jewry movement, which was created in large measure to win the right of emigration of Soviet Jews.
— Patti C. Rubin