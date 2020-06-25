Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on June 26 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives.
Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
JCOGS supports the work of REAL: (Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille).
They envision a community that embodies inclusion, equity and justice as values central to our identity. They are also committed to building a safe community where all people experience dignity and respect, and all are welcome with kindness and belonging. Follow them on Facebook at REAL: Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Korach, (Numbers 16:1-18:32). Korach — often described as a jealous, ego-centric demagogue — and his dissenting followers lead a rebellion against the leadership of Moses and Aaron. Korach is tested, and he and his followers are punished.
— Patti C. Rubin
