Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on June 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
The virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival, in its fifth year, invites you to view its third film, “The Samuel Project,” June 7-9. Register using the SJFF/Spruce Peak Performing Arts link on the JCOGS website.
Eli Bergman, an outcast teen, unravels an incredible hidden story of perseverance and survival from this aging grandfather, Samuel. Written and directed by Marc Fusco, this powerful film that lovingly links the generations is worth watching. If your heart dictates, support the festival with a donation.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Naso (Numbers 4:21-7:89). It is with this long portion that we mark the conclusion of the census. Amid the procedures and laws is the priestly benediction. It is the blessing first bestowed in the Torah recited by Aaron after the consecration of the wilderness tabernacle in Leviticus. Parents recite it when blessing their children on Shabbat.
The principle of “everything happens for a reason,” also appears in our portion.
We are reminded that God is constantly sending us messages, tailor-made for our specific circumstances. So, if we see something shocking or disturbing or conversely, beautiful or inspiring, we might ask, “What is the meaning for me?”
— Patti C. Rubin