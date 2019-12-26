If you are reading this on Dec. 26, there are mitzvot (good deeds) to perform.
If you are able, please join others in the lifesaving social action of giving blood at JCOGS between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Once again, the Tikkun Olam committee is sponsoring this Red Cross blood drive.
Did you know that 4.5 million Americans would die each year without lifesaving blood transfusions? The need for donated blood is critical this time of year. Help save lives! If you are unable to give, please spread the word on your social media platforms.
Join us on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. for a festive, music-filled service led by Rabbi David Fainsilber, as we illuminate our sacred space with candlelighting for both Chanukah and Kabbalat Shabbat. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. A latke-focused oneg will follow our service.
Don’t miss the JCOGS annual Chanukah happening on Dec. 29. The highlight is our Iron Chef Secret Ingredient Competition. This year the secret ingredient is chocolate. The festivities begin at 3 p.m.
Chanukah commemorates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem by Judah Maccabee and his followers. The lights were rekindled to burn miraculously for eight days, using oil that should have lasted only one day. Chanukah translates to “dedication.” Today, this festival holiday reminds Jews all over the world to rededicate themselves to keep the “flame” alive, so to pass it on to future generations.
— Patti C. Rubin