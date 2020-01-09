Make plans now to attend our Reform-style musical Kabbalat Shabbat services honoring the musical life and legacy of the late Debbie Friedman.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber, musicians and the spontaneous choir for this most popular monthly musical Shabbat service. A catered oneg will follow this uplifting service. Visit jcogs.org to RSVP and donate. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
Help Lamoille Community Food Share provide continuous food security for our neighbors in need by donating nonperishable, in-date foods as well as personal hygiene items. JCOGS proudly supports the Food Share mission by providing a permanent receptacle for donated items.
On this coming Shabbat, we read the last portion of the Book of Genesis: Vayechi (Genesis 47:48-50:26). Its focus is Jacob’s final days, his bedside blessings for his sons and grandsons, and instructions for his burial. But where is his only daughter, Dinah? It is unclear why she was omitted from this final blessing opportunity.
God has guided the descendants of Abraham and has brought them to the land of Egypt. The end of Genesis is the appropriate introduction to Exodus.
The stories of the Hebrew Bible are among the most timeless and moving narratives ever written about the human condition and about humanity’s relationship to God. These stories have long-shaped Jewish, Christian and, to a lesser degree, Muslim notions of morality, and continue to stir the conscience and imagination of believers and skeptics alike.
— Patti C. Rubin