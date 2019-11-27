Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a meditative, music-filled Kabbalat Shabbat service on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. A Thanksgiving side-dish oneg will follow our service. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe is located on Cape Cod Road, off Mountain Road.
The need for donated blood is critical this time of year. The JCOGS Tikkun Olam committee is once again sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive this year on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. – to p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Lynne Gedanken at gedanken@jcogs.org.
Nonperishable food items, as well as personal items, are needed to stock the Lamoille Community Food Share shelves to serve our neighbors in need. Most requested this time of year: low-sodium soups, peanut butter, oatmeal, cereal, powdered milk, canned fruit and beans. A collection receptacle is located inside the JCOGS foyer for your convenience.
From Rebekah giving birth to twins Esau and Jacob to the description to ensure that Jacob receives the first-born’s blessing, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Toldot (Genesis 25:19 28:9), reveals that Rebekah is a mother who loves both of her children, but loves them differently. What was problematic about the story of Jacob and Esau is that they ended up hating each other due to the competition they engaged in for the favor of their parents.
Don’t miss out on upcoming Chanukah events! Click jcogs.org to stay connected.
— Patti C. Rubin