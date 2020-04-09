If you are reading this on April 9, Chag Pesach Sameach. Preparations for our Second Night Seder this evening with Rabbi David Fainsilber are underway. All are welcome to the JCOGS’ multi-generational virtual seder via Zoom.

Join in at 5:30 p.m. Rabbi David will lead us in song, stories and ritual. The “Wandering Is Over” Haggadah will be used. Download it by visiting jcogs.org.

Bring in Shabbat on April 10 at 6 p.m. by joining Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, music-filled Shabbat Passover service.

Passover, one of the most celebrated of Jewish holidays, is a time of rebirth and renewal. This year, Jews mark this mindful festival of freedom at the same time Christians are immersed in Holy Week traditions in preparation for Easter.

Stay connected throughout these uncertain times by clicking on jcogs.org.

— Patti C. Rubin

