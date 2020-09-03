Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat on Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Celebrate the month of Elul with the sound of the shofar as well as inspired words.
The High Holy Days are fast-approaching. JCOGS members can effortlessly register for all online services and in-person offerings, as well as donate, by visiting jcogs.org.
“Nothing ever happens more than once. The next time is never like before.
What you thought you learned doesn’t apply. Something is different. And just as real. For which you might be thankful after all.” This poem by Ruth Fainlight was inspired by Deuteronomy 26:4-11.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tavo, Deuteronomy 26:1-29:8.
After the many reminders regarding expressing gratitude for bountiful harvests, tithing and freedom from slavery, the Israelites are told that if they obey God’s mitzvot faithfully, they will receive every blessing imaginable.
Ki Tavo concludes with Moses’ last speech, which focuses on the miracles witnessed by the Israelites as they traveled through the wilderness. When we are fully present, we offer our focused selves, like our ancestors, to whatever it is that we are experiencing. The upcoming “Yamim Noraim,” Days of Awe, are structured to allow us to be fully present.
— Patti C. Rubin
