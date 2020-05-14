Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative, Musical Shabbat service on May 15 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Don’t forget to wear your fancy hat! The schmoozing begins at 5:30 p.m. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our haimish virtual community.

Make plans now to block out May 24-26 for Stowe Jewish Film Festival’s virtual viewings at no cost. First on the screen is “Cresendo.” Register for the film in advance at jcogs.org. And check out the preview.

Save the dates, May 28-30, for an awesome virtual Shavuot celebration. Plans are in the works, but you can count on a Jewish Vermont-wide summit. Watch for details on self-guided outdoor exploration, a virtual blintz-making lesson, Thursday night learning, a Jewish Communities inclusive Friday night service, and a Saturday night concert featuring Nefesh Mountain.

Our double Torah portion is Behar-Behukatai (Leviticus 25:1-27:34). It completes our reading of the Book of Leviticus. We are reminded of the land’s Sabbath, and many social justice laws. Powerful teachings underscore our responsibilities to protect and care for the world God created. It is only through environmental and economic justice that this can be accomplished.

And to attend to the neediest among us. Underlying the laws of B’har is an obligation to take care of each other, to leave no one homeless: “Do not wrong one another, but fear your God” (Leviticus 25:17).

Stay connected: jcogs.org.

— Patti C. Rubin

