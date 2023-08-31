“Teach me, Oh G-d, a blessing, a prayer
“Teach me, Oh G-d, a blessing, a prayer
On the mystery of a withered leaf
On ripened fruit so fair,
On the freedom to see, to sense,
To breathe, to know, to hope, to despair.
Teach my lips a blessing, a hymn of praise,
As the morning and light
You renew Your days.
Lest my day be as the one before
Lest routine set my ways.”
— Lea Goldberg
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative Elul-inspired Musical Shabbat service, in-person and online.
As the multi-colored leaves on the ground suggest, our summer will soon morph into autumn. And as the High Holy Days draw closer, the need for introspection grows stronger. Are you prepared? Speaking of our fast-approaching High Holy Days, please visit jcogs.org or call the office (253-1800), with any questions.
If you are reading this on Thursday, August 31, consider viewing a screening of “Mujeres Fuertes,” which translates to Strong Women, at JCOGS, at 6:30 p.m. Film producer and Self-Defense Instructor Toby Israel’s documentary is intended to educate about violence prevention tools and inspire. Following the film, a one-hour hands-on workshop will be offered. Visit jcogs.org for more details.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tavo, (Deut. 26:1 -29:8).
After the many reminders of expressing gratitude for bountiful harvests, tithing, and freedom from slavery, the Israelites are told that if they obey G-d’s mitzvot faithfully, they will receive every blessing imaginable. We are reminded that one’s joy for spiritual matters should be equal, (if not greater), than one’s joy in partaking of the physical and material realm. According to Rabbi Avraham Yischak Hakohen Kook, it was agriculture that had the power to unify the Jewish nation. In the spirit of bikkurim, which involved Jews from all walks of life, Rabbi Kook visioned an opportunity to rectify the disrespect and alienation between the farmers and the townspeople. It worked!
— Patti Rubin
