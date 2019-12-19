Join us on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat led by Claudia Woodward and Rachel Funk. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
Chanukah (all eight days) is fast approaching. Save the date, Dec. 23, for Share the Light: Hanukkah Celebration & Benefit Concert at ZenBarn. Reservations required. Visit jcogs.org.
Chanukah celebrations continue. On Dec. 26, JCOGS and the Mad River Valley Jewish Community team up for a rousing celebration.
On Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m., the JCOGS Hanukkah Happening commences. Don’t miss the much-anticipated fourth annual Iron Chef Secret Ingredient Competition.
Due to the critical need for donated blood this time of year, the JCOGS Tikkun Olam committee is again sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive at JCOGS on Dec. 26 from
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Lynne Gedanken (gedanken@jcogs.org) to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome.
In Vayeishev (Genesis 37:1-40:23), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we discover four revealing stories: the selling of Joseph by his brothers; the indiscretion of Tamar and Judah; the attempted seduction by Potifar’s wife, which ends with her framing Joseph, which results in his imprisonment; and Joseph’s dream interpretations.
Young Joseph, Jacob’s favorite child, is brash and filled with hubris.
But quite frankly, he evolves due to the circumstances he continually faced. The result?
The markings of a leader with moral dimensions, due to his integrity.
— Patti C. Rubin