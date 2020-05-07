Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on May 8 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our haimish virtual community.
Save the date, May 14, for a Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS from noon to 5 p.m. There is a critical need for blood donors. If you are eligible to donate, please schedule a time by visiting redcrossblood.org. In keeping with social distancing, appointments are now required.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Emor (Leviticus 21:1-24:23). Positioned between the priestly blessing requirements and the tabernacle are the guidelines for Shabbat, holidays and festivals. Whether Jews observed Passover in concentration camps, studied Torah in caves, whispered the Shema in attics, or lit Shabbat candles secretly: All believed in the power of carrying out the mitzvot by active participation.
As we, as modern Jews, ready our gardens for harvesting, Chapter 24:22 reminds us to leave the edges and gleanings for the poor and the stranger. According to Hunger Free Vermont, 59,882 Vermonters live in food-insecure households; 17,726 are children under 18. Please support the Lamoille Community Food Share during these challenging times. Mail monetary donations to: P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Check out upcoming, creative virtual programming by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin