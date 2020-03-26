Our gospel lesson from John 9 is about blindness. Obviously many of us are familiar with the story of Jesus healing the man who was born blind, but the interesting thing about this narrative is how it highlights a blindness in us all.
This shows how sometimes we need something, or someone to shake up our lives in order for us to see God in the world. In this case it was Jesus performing the miracle of curing the blind.
When Jesus first sees the blind man, his disciples ask, “Who was it who sinned? The blind man or his parents?” Jesus says neither, even a blind man can share the will of God. By curing this man’s blindness, people took notice of Jesus; they had to ask themselves if he was in truth the Messiah?
In curing the blind man Jesus shows us the blindness in us all.
Sermons will we streamed on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the Bakersfield Facebook page and posted to the Jeffersonville and Waterville page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas