Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. At Stowe Community Church
Sponsored by Lamoille Area Clergy and Houses of Worship
Everyone welcome to come and thank God for our many blessings during this season of Thanksgiving.
Light freezing rain this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Updated: November 21, 2019 @ 3:50 pm
