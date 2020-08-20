Dennis Smith and Lorinda Smith presented a check for $250 to Fr. Jay Haskin on behalf of Catholic Financial Life Chapter St. Jean N443 to benefit Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
The $250 check presented to the Morrisville parish is for Catholic Financial Life’s “Catholic Comeback” program. The program is to support Catholic parishes that have been impacted during these difficult times.
Many parishes are suffering from the effects of lower contributions due to low Mass attendance and the recession.
