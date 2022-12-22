Grace Brethen Church
Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, all day.
United Community Church of Morrisville
Christmas Eve music and candlelight service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
Christmas Day celebration and hymn sing on Sunday Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe
1189 Cape Cod Road, Stowe
Musical Hanukkah and Shabbat with JCOGS Band, including large menorah lighting on Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Elmore United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve candle lighting service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
Most Holy Name of Jesus parish, Morrisville
Mass times Saturday 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, midnight mass and 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
Stowe Community Church
Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Christmas Day service at 9:30 p.m.
Grace Bible Church
A special candlelight service on Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church
Family Christmas service of Holy Communion, on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
Candlelight, carols and Holy Communion on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.
Eden and North Hyde Park Congregational Churches
Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
Waterville Union Church
Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. at the church and on Zoom.
Christmas Morning service, Zoom only, on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9:30 a.m.
Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park
Sunday morning worship service, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m.
