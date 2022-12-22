Grace Brethen Church

Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, all day.

United Community Church of Morrisville

Christmas Eve music and candlelight service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day celebration and hymn sing on Sunday Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.

Jewish Community of Greater Stowe

1189 Cape Cod Road, Stowe

Musical Hanukkah and Shabbat with JCOGS Band, including large menorah lighting on Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Elmore United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve candle lighting service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

Most Holy Name of Jesus parish, Morrisville

Mass times Saturday 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, midnight mass and 9 a.m.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.

Stowe Community Church

Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Christmas Day service at 9:30 p.m.

Grace Bible Church

A special candlelight service on Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church

Family Christmas service of Holy Communion, on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Candlelight, carols and Holy Communion on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

Eden and North Hyde Park Congregational Churches

Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

Waterville Union Church

Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. at the church and on Zoom.

Christmas Morning service, Zoom only, on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park

Sunday morning worship service, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m.

