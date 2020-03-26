We are grateful technology can keep us connected during these uncertain times. Our Sunday service will be delivered online using Zoom until further notice. Every-one is welcome to join us using the link: zoom.us/j/750540173 on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Wednesday’s meetings are also on hold. If anyone needs help or counseling, call 888-3339.
Philippians 4:6-9 gives us a recipe for peace. The first ingredient is prayer. Paul encourages us to not be anxious. This is not to be confused with care and concern, which are productive and helpful.
Trust will interrupt the progression of concern to fear. Worrying will wear us out, but we are human and this is hard. Paul says we need to confidently bring everything to him; he is willing and eager to hear our concerns.
The second ingredient is right thinking. Paul gives a list of things to ponder instead of our worries, including things that are true, honorable and pure. We must actively turn our minds toward Godly things.
Third, living right. We must purposefully strive to obey God. We all have real concerns these days; we can act on them by following the advice of the authorities, being careful and prayerful that we don’t drift into anxiety.
— Marian Guihan