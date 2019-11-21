There will be no prayer/Bible study meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Ladies meeting is Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Festival of Lights is Saturday, Dec. 7th with shows at 11:30 a.m. and 1: .m.
Acts 11:19-30: the Gospel is spreading in area and nationality. However, a group confronted Peter when he got back to Jerusalem about accepting gentiles. Peter did not argue or flaunt his position, he just told his story of the vision and how God communicated this change to him.
Peter told them he too had been resistant at first, but God reassured him. Peter taught them that Jesus had said the Holy Spirit would come upon all who believed. The group was convinced.
We too must give up our prejudices and like Peter, back up God’s truth with God’s word.
We need to keep it just that simple. We bring Jesus to a world in need, make disciples and love them.
— Marian Guihan