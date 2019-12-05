Join us for two shows during Festival of Lights, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Pastor Bryan Maley showed a video of three kids giving a simple explanation of forgiveness. The first kid reminded us that we need to forgive like Jesus forgives us for all our sins. We can miss out on multiple blessings by harboring unforgiveness in our hearts. What matters is how we are representing Christ.
Kid No. 2 said we need to give endless second chances. It’s best to forgive and start healing. Families miss out on years together when they can’t forgive, holding a grudge.
Kid No. 3 earnestly stated that every time we refuse to forgive, we push away a friend. We’re all going to have different opinions; that’s OK, but we can’t let it pull us apart.
When we choose bitterness over forgiveness, we poison ourselves. It’s a choice. We must have a forgiving mindset. Pastor Maley explained the difference between still feeling hurt vs. bitterness. We forgive, but may still retain the hurt. This is not unbiblical. We might choose to avoid someone we’ve forgiven, that is needed sometimes, but we can release the bitterness.
The danger comes when we are tempted to retaliate.
— Marian Guihan