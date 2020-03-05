Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship service.
Wednesday: meal, prayer and Youth Group at 6 p.m.
Using Colossians 1:1-8, Pastor Bryan Maley talked about the difference between outreach and discipleship — the importance of coming alongside individuals vs. outreach events where it’s hard to make a personal connection. The priority is sharing the message of Jesus, not exhausting folks.
Paul, in his letter to the Colossians, counsels them first, encouraging them where they are before he addresses any problems. We too encourage folks to make God their Lord and spread the gospel by word or actions. Sometimes we can’t use words, but our actions can speak louder.
Matthew 28:18-20 is a key baptism passage, but the first instruction is to “go and make disciples.” A disciple is a student, one who is being taught and is learning. Who are we spending time with one on one? Including them in our work, and activities? Then, in the midst of living life, conversation about the Lord comes naturally.
Make discipleship a mindset throughout your day. Knowing that the God of the universe loves and died for people is the key to life. We need to focus on God’s word so we are prepared whenever and wherever for whoever. Find someone to pour yourself into.
— Marian Guihan