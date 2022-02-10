Sunday was Scout Sunday. We were blessed to have several members of our local Boy Scout troop join in parts of the service presenting colors, reciting pledges and offering prayers. Before his sermon, pastor Ethan Kallberg honored them and gave them a chance to share their goals for character qualities.
A Scout is brave, thrifty, loyal, cheerful and reverent. By cultivating bravery and strength we strive to control our fear when we are afraid. Fear can paralyze and keep us from our calling and responsibilities.
Having a solid understanding of who we are in God, remembering he is with us, helps us to be bold and confident, face problems head on, assured of God’s guidance in life and secure in our eternity.
With thrifty behavior we evaluate situations for good or evil and proceed wisely. One who is loyal conducts themselves chooses good character over riches and fame. Diligence is a key component of cheerfulness. Reverence, a deep respect for God, empowers us to resist bad choices.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., with a potluck dinner and youth group on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
