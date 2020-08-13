Services at 10 a.m. are also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group will be Mondays at 6 p.m.
Paul’s process through the Roman court system continues in Acts 26, where he is presenting his defense before Festus, King Agrippa and the King’s sister, Bernice. It all hinges on Paul’s belief in the resurrection.
He witnessed, shared and applied the resurrection. Paul is very respectful of the king, a Jew, as he lays out his testimony of the gospel, encouraging the Jews that Jesus is not a threat, but the culmination of all they believe.
Paul asked the king directly if he believed the prophets, knowing that he did. At this point, Festus calls Paul crazy and King Agrippa found him innocent of the charges but dismissed Paul’s message. Paul was the only one there in chains, yet the only one who was free.
— Marian Guihan
