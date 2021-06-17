The church hopes to start children’s and youth groups in July.
With good weather we’ll have one 10 a.m. outdoor Sunday service. Check our Facebook page for information. On rainy days, indoor Sunday worship service is at 8 a.m., masks mandatory; a second service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page.
The book of Proverbs shows what wisdom, knowledge and understanding look like. Wisdom will strive to understand and is not impulsive or thoughtless. A wise person will apply this understanding to how they speak and live.
Those who dismiss God’s wisdom, looking elsewhere for help, can find themselves without adequate help within life’s struggles. One who seeks God’s wisdom builds up a reservoir of insight for times of need, relieving anxiety and trouble.
Gaining wisdom is work, it takes effort and training, but enables us to enact our plans and help others as they navigate life.
No one understands the human condition more than God. We have the ability to decide if we will live wisely or foolishly; wisdom and foolishness can be passed on. We must choose wisely.
— Marian Guihan
