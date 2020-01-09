We were blessed to minister last Sunday at The Manor.
Ladies Fellowship is Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Prayer meeting and youth group, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In Acts 13:44-52, Paul travels into Asia Minor, continuing the shift from Jewish-centered evangelism to the gentiles. Invited to speak in the synagogue, Paul recounted their common heritage encouraging, them to recognize Jesus as the Messiah. Paul told them their rulers ignored or didn’t understand the prophecies about the Messiah. They studied the scriptures but never allowed them into their heart.
Paul pleaded with them not to ignore the prophecies that proved Jesus was their messiah. Jesus was innocent, had fulfilled all the prophecies and, according to many eyewitnesses, was still alive. Paul quoted familiar Old Testament passages that spoke of the Messiah, encouraging them that through Jesus we have forgiveness from sin that the law cannot provide.
Paul preached salvation by faith. Then, Paul urged the gentiles to continue in the grace of God. The next Sabbath, nearly the whole city came to hear Paul and the Jewish leadership became jealous of gentile inclusion. Paul reminded them that the gospel came first to the Jews, but they — overall, not individually — wouldn’t leave the law; now the message was offered to gentiles.
The synagogue leadership instigated persecution against Paul and Barnabas and drove them out. Paul started with their common ground and simply presented the Word of God; that’s what people need to hear.
— Marian Guihan