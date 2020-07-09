Services at 10 a.m. inside or outside the church, weather permitting; our services are shared on our Facebook page.
In Act 22, Paul is under arrest, but is allowed to give his defense. He gives his personal testimony in Hebrew so the Jews present can understand. He gives his story from youth to adulthood, admitting he persecuted the early Christians. Giving our personal story makes the gospel believable and verifiable. Paul told about Jesus confronting him on the road to Damascus. Immediately realizing his need for the Savior, Paul asked what he could do. God had a plan. God also has a plan and purpose for us when we respond to his calling. Paul was rendered blind during this encounter and his sight was subsequently restored miraculously. What takes place in the human heart at salvation is supernatural; receiving spiritual sight is also a miracle; is transformative. Paul was transformed from persecutor to messenger of the Gospel. Paul then recounted witnessing to the Gentiles. That was it for the crowd. They already thought he’d brought Greeks into the temple; they cut off his testimony and sought to kill him. The Roman guards decided to torture him first, until Paul graciously revealed he was a Roman citizen. If they had killed him, the Romans themselves would have been killed. Paul shows us how to tell our personal story in Christ — some will believe, others will cut us off. Either way, only the telling is our responsibility. The results are God’s.
— Marian Guihan
