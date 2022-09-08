Our kids all agreed they’d drink from the pitcher of pure water Pastor Ethan Kallberg was holding. He added some coffee, and a few said they’d still drink it. Then he added dirt; no takers. He did this to illustrate how our hearts can have pure motives or sub-par or polluted by the choices we make.
His message, “Reaching the Goal of Christ,” continued in 1Timothy where we see that godly, self-sacrificing love is the goal. The Bible is our moral guidebook for love of others, animals and the planet.
Paul warns Timothy of the false teachers whose love is self-serving. Godly love comes from a good conscience, which when submitted to Christ guides our actions, discerning right from wrong. Pure love flows from a sincere faith. God informs who we are; we respond by submitting in genuine belief. To reach the goal of Christ we make sure our love and actions are in the service of others rather than ourselves.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m. A hymn sing will be held Sept. 11, 6-7 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
