We are adding an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m.; masks are mandatory. The second service is at 10 a.m., and will also be shared on our Facebook page.
On Sunday, pastor started a series on the attributes God. First, the attributes of his being. Knowing who God is determines how we act in the world and with each other. Three false notions can be that God is a super-human, the best version of us; God is a jolly grandparent who we ignore unless we want something; and God is a harsh taskmaster, leading to resentment and resistance.
His word and creation show who he truly is. His essence, intellect and will exist as a non-corporeal person. As spiritual beings wrapped in flesh, we must worship in spirit and truth.
God is beyond us, transcendent, supernatural and incomprehensible. God is unique, changeless, self-existent. He was not created in our imagination. He has always been and will always be. He is the Father, Son and Holy Spirit — three persons in one unique being. He is self-sufficient. God did not need us. We exist because we are wanted by the God of the universe.
— Marian Guihan
