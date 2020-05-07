We will be meeting Sunday 10 a.m., via Zoom (zoom.us/j/ 833975337), and drive-in at Irasburg on May 10, weather permitting. May 7 is the National Day of Prayer; let’s all join together praying for hope and healing.
In 1 John 3:13-18, we are told to expect conflict with the world as we strive to live for Christ. Pastor Libby said this passage states some challenges for believers. Truthfully, life as a Christian isn’t easy at times. However, we are not alone and Jesus promises blessings for those persecuted for the sake of righteousness. John says flat out that believers will face persecution. In any age, segments of society will feel threatened by people seeking to live in righteousness serving others.
Cain hated Abel simply because he sought to be righteous. We then in the church should not have these worldly divisions and conflicts amongst ourselves. Our heart attitude matters and reveals our love for each other, or lack of it and our position in Christ. Jesus gave the highest example of what love is: he sacrificed himself on our behalf. Jesus willingly and purposefully loved unselfishly, and the more he loved, the more he was hated. We too must continue to love even in the face of hatred. We can use what God has blessed us with for others. We strive to love in word and deed, passing on the love God has shown us.
— Marian Guihan