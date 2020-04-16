Folks gathered in the parking lot of the Irasburg Grace Brethren Church for “drive-in” church on Easter. Even with a different format, Resurrection Sunday is a constant truth in an uncertain world. Join us Sundays, 10 a.m.: zoom.us/j/833975337.
Pastor Scott Libby spoke on Luke 24. Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem, but the crowds turned. He was betrayed, arrested, illegally tried; crucified. The Disciples were confused; were the last three years a waste?
We see three different responses by his followers due to either belief or unbelief. One key factor determined which: did they remember what Jesus and the prophets had said. First, the faithful women returned in the morning, bewildered to find the tomb open and the body gone. Angels appeared telling them Jesus is living, reminding them that Jesus had told them this would occur (Luke 18:31-33). They remembered, believed and ran to report their findings. Next, the Disciples didn’t believe them. They didn’t remember the prophecies, resulting in confusion, disillusionment and unbelief.
Two Disciples ran to the tomb and confirmed the women’s report. Third, the perplexed men on the road to Emmaus. Jesus reminded them of all he and the prophets foretold about Messiah. Is Jesus’s resurrection nonsense or truth to you? We all need answers to life’s great questions.
The scriptures are sufficient, God wants us to seek and ask him to open up his Word to us. God has not left us without information about our Redeemer in these troubling times.
— Marian Guihan