Our Christmas Eve service will be at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night meetings on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.
Pastor Ethan began by recalling the different events God orchestrated that led up to meeting his wife. There are also different ways we are led to meet Jesus; to our “Bethlehem,” just like each person in Luke 2:1-20.
Joseph and Mary were brought to Bethlehem as part of life, taxes. It was beyond their control, but God’s providence, using the government, brought them to the land of Joseph’s origin at the exact time for Mary to give birth as the prophets foretold.
God uses everyday events to draw us to Himself. How has God organized your life to draw you to Bethlehem?
The shepherds, out working, were brought by an unexpected event. God intervened in an awesome way. The shepherds, alarmed at first, acted to verify what they’d been told and then their joy was infectious.
In our lives as well, we might experience events or encounters we can’t explain.
God’s message is written in everyday life, unexplainable events and His creation. Let’s use this season to remember how God brought us to Himself, or, look for how God is currently drawing us, showing how to have peace with Him.
— Marian Guihan