Hope you all had a blessed Thanksgiving. The puppet team has been practicing hard, and the show is looking great. They will be performing during the Festival of Lights Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Our lobby bulletin board is decorated with a paper tree; during kids’ time they wrote things they’re thankful for on paper leaves to add to the tree.
Sunday’s message pondered “What was the Apostle Paul thankful for?” His writings show us he was thankful for Christ, the empty grave, the eternal gift and fellow believers. Paul worked tirelessly to stop the spread of Christianity, persecuting its followers. Then, he encountered the risen Christ. Paul followed the law diligently yet now understood the indescribable gift of salvation in Christ.
Paul loved and relied on the fellow believers he walked with. We need to share and show how thankful we are for each other, working through times we do this imperfectly. Giving thanks when things are difficult is never easy. Paul understood this as he’d been stoned, shipwrecked and imprisoned. Paul remained devoted and thankful even as his struggles continued. This is God’s will. He will provide and strengthen.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.