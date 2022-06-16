Last Sunday we enjoyed a church picnic after the service; message: “Who We Are.” The pastor held up a mirror so the kids could see themselves, asking, “Is this you?” No, it’s a reflection, the real you is different, more complex, three dimensional.
We are created in God’s image, we’re not actually God, we’re a reflection. Humans go to great lengths to find themselves but who are we according to God? God’s word tells us our nature and purpose; we’re not here by chance. We have an origin, a problem, value, a role, a need. We’re not equal to God, but being created in his likeness we share personhood, emotions and intellect. However, humans rebelled, failing the first test of our trust and allegiance to our creator. We inherited the desire to rule ourselves, separating us from God. Our best life is to be how God has created us to be.
Our need is for our relationship to be restored through Christ. Our first birth gives life. Our second birth, faith in The Redeemer, gives eternal life guiding us to who we were created to be.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday pot-luck dinner and youth groups is at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
