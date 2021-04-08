We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., where masks are mandatory. Our second service is at 10 a.m., and is also shared on Facebook.
Tsunamis, tornadoes, Niagara Falls … these are very powerful things, but they pale in comparison to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Resurrection power has a source and product. The source is the triune God; the purpose is reconciliation, to bring peace between God and man. God displayed this power, from Abraham through to Christ.
By faith, believing Christ’s work is sufficient, we are included in the promised relationship. Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection were very public displays of God’s power. Accepting Christ’s work on our behalf leads to the product of his resurrection.
God will work in and through us. He equips us so we can fulfill our purpose in him. God shapes us through his word, prayer and fellowship in the local church, each other and suffering. His word instructs, and in prayer we walk with him.
Through the church and each other we gain strength and support; in suffering he guides us to depend on him. The same power that raised Christ will empower us to set our minds on him as we walk by faith.
— Marian Guihan
