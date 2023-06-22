We hope you all had a blessed Father’s Day. We’ll be having our midweek meal and Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m. And we’re looking forward to a church fun-day with food and games on July 25.
In Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonian church, 2:11,12, we can see the fatherly love he has for that church. Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message was titled, “A Dad Like Paul.” It focused on what dads do: exhort, encourage and implore; and what dads want: their kids to walk with God, worthy of their calling. Using the word of God, fathers exhort their children to do what’s right. Coming alongside with encouragement and help let’s kids know they are loved for who they are. Affirming words can powerfully set the course of their lives. Kallberg encouraged dads to tell their kids about their own walk with Christ and implore them to love God as well, to let their kids see them not shy away from living for Christ in all situations.
