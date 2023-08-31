Leading into the continuation of his series on our identity, Pastor let the kids print their fingerprints, explaining that their prints are unique and prove who they are.
When asked who we are, many will say: I’m a mom, dad, student, laborer, business owner, rich, poor. These describe how we perceive ourselves or what we do, but not our core identity. The Bible tells us that, first of all, physically, we are creatures.
We are humans, created by God, made to reflect his character of emotion, intellect; will. We are created for relationship. All of us are created equally in his image. We are dependent and accountable. God created and controls the world; provides for our needs, give our abilities; orchestrates our plans.
We have a responsibility to make the best of what God has provided. Spiritually, believers are in Christ. Physically we have been inherited inevitable death. Spiritually, the moment we choose Christ we inherit life forever because of Christ’s sacrifice. Jesus is now our representative to God the Father, having paid the debt we could never pay. This is a living union; by believing what He says, we draw our spiritual sustenance from connection to Christ.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday pot-luck dinner/youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
