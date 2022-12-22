We hope you all have a blessed Christmas Day, in awe and wonder that God became one of us, for us.
Concluding his Christmas series Pastor Ethan Kallberg spoke on Mary’s song, known as “The Magnificat.” Mary magnified the Lord for all he had done for her, for us and Israel. Mary was overwhelmed by the presence of God. She realized that the baby she was carrying is both her Savior and her creator.
She was humbled that God in his grace would choose her. We, too, are in a lowly state in need of a savior; we are shown Grace as we place our faith in him. Knowing the Old Testament, Mary could look back and see God’s faithfulness from generation to generation. God will supply our needs, both physical and spiritual.
Mary recounted how throughout history God has worked through and protected Israel, praising him for remembering his promises. As Mary carried Jesus within her, when we accept his sacrifice for us, we too will carry Jesus within us through the Holy Spirit. May we magnify the Lord.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; worship follows at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
