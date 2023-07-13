On Saturday, July 29, our annual $1 car wash will be held in front of the church at the corner of Maple and Main streets in Morrisville. We’ll hold mid-week meal and Bible study groups Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Last Sunday we finished the conference video message and Pastor Ethan Kallberg relayed all the news from the national conference. The message, “Transformed” from Romans 12:2, continued to remind that we should act on what we believe.

