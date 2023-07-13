On Saturday, July 29, our annual $1 car wash will be held in front of the church at the corner of Maple and Main streets in Morrisville. We’ll hold mid-week meal and Bible study groups Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Last Sunday we finished the conference video message and Pastor Ethan Kallberg relayed all the news from the national conference. The message, “Transformed” from Romans 12:2, continued to remind that we should act on what we believe.
Jesus even asked, “Why do you call me Lord and not do what I say?” Transformed is following what Christ has said, not just the parts we like, and one pastor used the analogy of a caterpillar that appears to be dead in the cocoon but then emerges completely transformed.
The butterfly doesn’t long for or go back to its old ways, it embraces its new life.
Kallberg highlighted the various sermons and relayed that the ministry panels had productive meetings. There were also updates from several foreign mission points: Papua New Guinea, Africa, Myanmar and India.
It was a blessing to have Pastor Solomon Zambo from Cameroon, who was in the U.S. because the United Nations had invited him to speak.
