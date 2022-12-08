On Sunday, the church honored Pastor Ethan Kallberg and his family with gifts in appreciation. Last weekend the puppet show was a great success. For the Christmas season, Kallberg started a series called Christmas songs, the first being Gabriel’s appearance in Luke 1:26-38.
Using the musical terms bass note, grace note, major chord, dissonant note and consonant resolve, Kallberg showed the importance of this meeting between the angel Gabriel and Mary when he explains that she will give birth to the son of God. She doesn’t resist or refuse God’s plan for her; she listened and walked forward trusting her lord. God’s plans and purposes are trustworthy.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., one hour before worship service at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.