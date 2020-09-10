Today’s message looked at God’s purpose and answer for a world in crisis. Throughout the Old and New Testaments there were times of “pestilence.” In Exodus, the plagues in Egypt; in Ezekiel, judgment against the ancient cities of Sidon and Slingionoth.
The purpose was to show God’s power, who he is, and a reminder that we are not in control.
Jeremiah, God allowed Nebuchadnezzar to have victory over Israel to accomplish a hidden plan. In the New Testament, pestilence was used to authenticate messengers and to correct behavior. Jesus healed the sick and gave healing authority to the Apostles. Thus, it was shown that Jesus is the Messiah and the apostles spoke for God.
Sometimes, God releases us to hardship to remind us of himself. He tries to wake us up so we look to him and listen.
These current troubles are not eternal. His love, power and kingdom are. It’s hard to face these things without an eternal hope and perspective. We can turn to him any time and find refuge in the God who has been humanity’s deliverer for millennia.
— Marian Guihan
