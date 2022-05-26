Last Sunday we enjoyed a fellowship dinner and we’re grateful for a good workday on Saturday. We’ll have a hymn sing Sunday, June 5, from 6-7 p.m.
Today’s message was on the person and work of Jesus. During kid’s time, pastor Ethan Kallberg showed the kids a toddler’s outfit and a Band-Aid. Jesus was once that size and probably scraped his knee. There hasn’t been anyone like him.
He is God, man, Savior, King. He has always existed and always will, the creator and self-existent God. Jesus accepted worship, claiming to be “The I AM” of the Old Testament. Jewish officials understood this to be a claim of deity and sought to stone him. He chose to join humanity, taking on flesh, born of a virgin and sharing the human experience, yet without sin.
He endured all the temptations we struggle with but never gave in to, remaining sinless to die as a willing, sufficient savior. He is now the risen God. Without the resurrection all is lost. He ascended to heaven; his earthly job complete. He is the king and will come back. Knowing who he is, how do we respond? Rejecting Christ is to reject the triune God in his entirety.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. There is a potluck and youth group on Wednesday, 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
