All are welcome Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. for Christmas carols, a pageant and puppets. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and Wednesday potluck dinner/youth groups are at 6 p.m.
After giving us the ancestry of the king, the book of Matthew presents the arrival of the king involving a surprising discovery, the merciful duty of Joseph, a clarifying dream, the ancient prediction and the obedient dad.
Betrothed yet unmarried, Mary was very surprised by the angel’s news of her pregnancy. Having kept herself pure, this child would be 100 percent God and 100 percent man. However, being pregnant before marriage would bring great shame and likely render Mary unable to ever marry. Wanting to protect her, Joseph purposed to divorce her quietly. We can learn from Joseph to condemn the sin but be compassionate to the sinner.
Calling this poor carpenter son of David in a dream, an angel reassures Joseph that Mary is innocent and reminds him of his kingly heritage. When we are in tough situations, we too can remember we are children of God, heirs with Christ, saved by grace for eternity. God will become one of us, interrupting human history, coming to our aid in person. If we have faith, God will providentially guide us through difficulties as well.
— Marian Guihan
