After hundreds of trick-or-treaters participating in the Halloween outreach event, the next hymn-sing is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.
In Sunday’s message, pastor Ethan Kallberg continued in the book of Timothy where Paul is instructing Timothy in church function. Though unpopular today, Paul promotes different roles for men and women in the church to fill all offices and missions. Paul said that men are called to lead the worship service with specific instruction to resolve any anger or conflict before leading in prayer. At that time women were not allowed in the temple for instruction. Now, they could be equally taught with the men, opening their vital role of instructing other women and children. Men and women are equal, each possessing indispensable strengths and gifts, having different roles does not diminish this.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., Sunday worship follows at 10 a.m. with a Wednesday potluck for youth and adult groups at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
