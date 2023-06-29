We will not be having our Wednesday meeting this week. The weather held off for the fun day last Sunday and things are in the works for the July 4 parade float.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message from 1 Timothy 6:17-19 was
called “Rich Instructions.” Because Timothy was being sent to the rich city of Ephesus, Paul addressed how the rich should conduct themselves. The pastor reminded us that compared to most of the world we all are rich. There’s rich action: think low, set hopes high, do good things, give abundantly, be ready. With that comes rich reward.
The rich are not to think they are better than others. Monetary worth does not mean greater human worth. Any wealth we have is given by God to be invested in good works, providing for family, caring of others and the church, and promoting good. We are to be generous, preparing and looking for areas of need. Monetary wealth is in no way an indicator of spiritual wealth. Ecclesiastes 5:10-20 was read where Solomon warns that those who put all their hopes in their money are never satisfied. The rich reward comes as we invest in our relationship with God and use our resources in service to others.
— Marian Guihan
