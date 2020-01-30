Wednesday at 6 p.m.: a potluck meal, prayer and youth group.
Acts 15:22-31: A controversy arises in the church. Word spread that faith wasn’t enough for salvation; following The Law of Moses was still necessary.
A delegation traveled to Jerusalem to meet with those behind this false teaching. This is still a major issue. Is faith enough? Do we have to do good works, say the right things, take communion to earn God’s grace? Is Jesus’s death enough to save our souls?
Peter reminded the counsel how God revealed that gentiles were accepted as they were, and given the Holy Spirit. God cleanses hearts by faith alone wherever there is repentance, not as a result of any works we could do. The purpose of The Law was to reveal our sin; we can never live up to it. Those who lived during the period of The Law were still saved by faith that one day the Messiah would come to pay the debt. Jesus paid the debt.
Today, we continue to keep the law of love, presenting the truth, caring for others; striving for unity, not to earn salvation, but because of salvation.
— Marian Guihan