Due to the increase of COVID in the state, there will be no youth group until further notice. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., 14 Maple St., Morrisville, 888-3339. Services are also shared on our Facebook page.
Pastor started his message telling how Thanksgiving became a national holiday. It was observed locally for years until Sarah Hale, an author and magazine editor in the 1860s, began a movement to make it national.
His message came from Psalm 100, a road map for Thanksgiving. It shows elements of and reasons for giving thanks. Thanksgiving shout: We can shout joyfully. The Israelites would shout praises when the ark of the covenant went by, and the people shouted hosannas as Jesus entered Jerusalem. And he will shout upon his return.
Thanksgiving service and singing: We serve with gladness and sing with thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving thinking and relationship: We cultivate thankful thinking, knowing who God is and strive to learn all we are in him. And, because of that, we are thankful that we are his people.
Thanksgiving worship: Entering into the temple, the Israelites would worship.
Believers are now the temple of the Holy Spirit and can enter each day with worship. Three reasons for thanks in Psalm 100 are God’s goodness, His everlasting love, truth and faithfulness. We can rest, revel and rejoice, giving thanks for these things.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.