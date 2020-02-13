India update: Unfortunately, drug addiction is a hardship in India as well. The church is ministering to those ensnared. An American pastor hoping to get home has been detained. He was cleared of all charges, but they won’t release his passport; anyone helping him would suffer persecution.
In Acts 16:11-40 Paul, Silas, Luke and Timothy travel to Philippi, a Roman colony, and the church begins in Europe. They met for prayer by a river where some women were gathered. Responding to Paul’s preaching, the first European convert was Lydia, a seller of fabrics. This reveals God’s love and respect for women regardless of region or culture.
Then, a young slave girl, the opposite social status from Lydia, is released from demon possession. Now, she’s unable to make money for her owners with her “magic,” so Paul and Silas were beaten and dragged into jail for being disruptive. During the night, as they were singing in a filthy cell, an earthquake struck, releasing all the prisoners. All but Paul and Silas took off. The jailer panicked, knowing he would be killed; Paul called out that they were still there and not to harm himself. In fear and gratitude he asked Paul and Silas, “What must I do to be saved?” It is the question we must all ask.
The answer today is the same, “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved.” This is still the answer to life.
— Marian Guihan