To illustrate for the kids his message, “Good Warfare,” Pastor Ethan Kallberg brought in some of his kid’s play armor, a breastplate and shield. In 1 Timothy 1:18-19, Paul mentions these two parts of the armor of God: the breastplate of righteousness protects the heart, and the shield protects faith and trust in God.
After writing about God’s glorious gospel, abundant grace and warning about spiritual warfare, Paul sent Timothy to Ephesus to battle against false teaching.
Paul commissioned Timothy to obey God’s command. As the battle continues, we too must fight the good fight of faith. We too are commanded, commissioned, and called to serve the Lord.
However, we must choose to answer the call. We must decide to engage in the ongoing battle for the souls of mankind. Our strategy is obedience to Christ and increasing in knowledge of God’s word. Holding fast to God’s truth is an act of the will.
These spiritual battles are not violent or flashy, but by implementing our belief and obedience, they are quiet, stalwart, steady, persistent and powerful.
The next hymn sing is Sunday, Oct. 2, 6-7 p.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups begin at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
