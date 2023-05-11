In 1 Timothy 6:11-12 we see that age doesn’t matter to Paul. What matters is one’s attitude towards God. Paul relied on young Timothy because he was a “man of God.” This phrase is seen frequently in the Old Testament for men like Moses and David, but this is the only time it’s used in the New Testament.
Four marks of a man or woman of God are: they are on the run from sin, on the run for God, in the fight, and holding on. As they actively and purposefully flee from sin, they actively pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness, which is strength under control.
